Kuriadom ST, Dar S, Saffari F, Jaber M. Saudi Dent. J. 2021; 33(6): 348-354.
AIMS: To analyze the incidence of maxillofacial fractures due to motor vehicle accidents in Dubai, as well as age, sex, etiology, patterns, treatment, and complications. To compare the findings with similar studies and provide recommendations for the prevention and management of these fractures.
Trauma; Maxillofacial; Road traffic accidents