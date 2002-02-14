Abstract

To solve the trouble for drivers to control vehicle at low speed, a new setting scheme of pedal map is proposed to ensure that the vehicle has the speed controllability in the full speed range. In this scheme, based on obtaining the maximum and minimum driving characteristics of the vehicle and the driving resistance characteristics of the vehicle, the pedal map is divided into a sensitive area and insensitive area. In the insensitive area, acceleration hysteresis is formed, which ensures that the throttle is slightly fluctuated and has good speed stability. At the same time, the sensitive area of the accelerator pedal is formed far away from the driving resistance curve to ensure that the vehicle has a great acceleration ability. To verify the effectiveness of the proposed scheme, the data of a commercial vehicle is selected for the design of the pedal map, and the driver-vehicle closed-loop test based on the driving simulator is conducted. In addition, the linear distribution of the pedal map is compared with the proposed scheme. The results show that the pedal map scheme can significantly improve the driver's ability to control and stabilize the vehicle speed and to reduce the driver's operating burden in the driving process.

