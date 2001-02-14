Abstract

Autonomous vehicle technology has become an unprecedented trend in the development of the automobile industry, which can ensure highly efficient use of resources, effectively improve the driving experience, and greatly reduces the driver's burden. As one of the key technologies of autonomous vehicles, path planning has an important impact on the practical applications of autonomous vehicles. Planning a proper and efficient path is a prerequisite, which can improve the driving experience of autonomous vehicles. Therefore, in-depth research and development on applications of AI technology in path planning definitely have significant value in academic research. In this article, we will introduce a variety of path planning approaches for autonomous vehicles. We summarize the attributes of these path planning algorithms; simultaneously, we analyze the improvements to these algorithms. Then, we have a preliminary discussion on the applications in vehicle positioning and navigation. Our ultimate goal is to create a way, explore, and exploit its further values based on the unique characteristics of autonomous vehicles.

