Abstract

This study provides a simulation-based comparative analysis of the distance and time needed for long combination vehicles (LCVs) - namely, A-doubles with 28-, 33-, and 48-ft trailers - to safely exercise an emergency, evasive steering maneuver such as required for obstacle avoidance. The results are also compared with conventional tractor-semitrailers with a single 53-ft trailer. A multi-body dynamic model for each vehicle combination is developed in TruckSim® with an attempt to assess the last point to steer (LPTS) and evasive time (ET) at various highway speeds under both dry and wet road conditions. The results indicate that the minimum avoidance distance and time required for the 28-ft doubles vary from 206 ft (60 mph) to 312 ft (80 mph) and 2.3 s to 2.6 s, respectively. The required LPTS represents a 6% to 31% increase when compared with 53-ft semitrucks. When driving below 76 mph on a dry road and below 75 mph on a wet road, the 28-ft doubles exhibit LPTS and ET that are larger than 33-ft doubles. In addition, the 33-ft doubles exhibit larger LPTS and ET than 48-ft doubles for the highway speeds considered. This is mainly attributed to the longer trailer wheelbase that causes smaller rear trailer amplifications. At speeds higher than 76 mph on dry roads and 75 mph on wet roads, however, an opposite trend is observed. As the trailer length increases, the distance and time needed to safely avoid an obstacle also increase. A comparison between dry and wet road conditions is also conducted, with the results indicating that more time and distance would be needed for obstacle avoidance on wet roads.

Language: en