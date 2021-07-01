|
Citation
Bonne S, Hink A, Violano P, Allee L, Duncan T, Burke P, Fein J, Kozyckyj T, Shapiro D, Bakes K, Kuhls D, Bulger E, Dicker R. Am. J. Surg. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Among Hospital Based Violence Intervention programs (HVIPs), little is known about variation in services provided, funding sources, or populations served. STUDY DESIGN: Twenty-eight member programs of Health Alliance for Violence Intervention participated in a survey administered by the American College of Surgeons Committee on Trauma. Questions were quantitative and qualitative. For qualitative analysis, questions pertaining to the domains were assessed for common themes and assessed across all subject domains.
Language: en
Keywords
Violence; Injury prevention; Hospital based violence intervention programs