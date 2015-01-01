|
Scarpelli S, Alfonsi V, Gorgoni M, Camaioni M, Giannini AM, De gennaro L. Brain Sci. 2021; 11(8): e90.
(Copyright © 2021, Switzerland Molecular Diversity Preservation International (MDPI) AG)
BACKGROUND: Several studies highlighted that sleepiness affects driving abilities. In particular, road traffic injuries due to excessive daytime sleepiness are about 10-20%. Considering that aging is related to substantial sleep changes and the number of older adults with driving license is increasing, the current review aims to summarize recent studies on this issue. Further, we intend to provide insights for future research.
older adults; aging; sleepiness; driving; drowsiness; EEG