|
Citation
|
Spyker DA, Bronstein AC, Weber JA. Clin. Toxicol. (T and F) 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVES: Our six goals are: 1) describe the relationship between the National Strategy for the COVID-19 Response and Pandemic Preparedness and the 55 US poison centers (PCs); 2) detail FDA emergency Use Authorization (EUA) COVID-19 vaccine-related regulatory procedures and associated acronyms; 3) list availability of specific vaccine clinical information to support PC staff COVID-19 vaccination and adverse event (AE) data collection; 4) describe required health care practitioner COVID-19 vaccine AE reporting to the Vaccine AE Reporting System (VAERS) and PC reporting options; 5) document public and health care professionals' use of PCs for COVID-19 vaccine information; and 6) propose strategy to maximize PCs contribution to the pandemic solution.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
COVID-19; pandemic; adverse events; NPDS; required reporting; SARS-CoV-2; vaccine; VAERS