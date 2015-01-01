Abstract

BACKGROUND: Intimate partner violence (IPV) is a prevalent yet underdiagnosed health issue, and primary care practitioners are in a unique front-line position to provide care and counsel for the victims.



OBJECTIVE: To identify the signs and symptoms of women exposed to IPV who attended primary care, regardless motive of consultation.



METHODS: Systematic review and meta-analysis on Cochrane, PubMed, Embase and CINAHL between 1946 and 2020. Eligible studies had to be original quantitative research, on women aged >15 years, attending primary care settings in Europe, North America and Australia and interviewed on their status as victims of IPV and on their signs and symptoms.



RESULTS: Of 1791 articles identified, 57 were selected. Associations were found between IPV and signs and symptoms of depression [19 studies: overall odds ratio (OR) = 3.59, 95% confidence interval (CI; 2.7-4.7, I2 = 94.6%)], anxiety [9 studies: overall OR = 2.19, 95% CI (1.75-2.73, I2 = 84%)], gynaecological and/or sexually transmitted infections [6 studies: overall OR = 2.82, 95% CI (2.1-3.8, I2 = 41%)] and combination of somatic symptoms [5 studies: standard mean deviation = 0.795, 95% CI (0.62-0.97, I2 = 0%)].



CONCLUSIONS: Women exposed to IPV may present with clinical symptoms and signs other than bodily injury. Policy implications knowing these symptoms presented by women victims of IPV can help GPs identify and treat them. SYSTEMATIC REVIEW REGISTRATION: PROSPERO CRD42018089857.

