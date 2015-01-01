|
Lu C, Badeti J, Mehan TJ, Zhu M, Smith GA. Inj. Epidemiol. 2021; 8(1): e53.
(Copyright © 2021, The author(s), Publisher Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
BACKGROUND: Furniture and television tip-over injuries are an important source of injury to children, especially those younger than 6 years old. A current epidemiologic evaluation of tip-over injuries is needed, especially considering changes in the voluntary safety standard for clothing storage units (CSUs) and the shift in the consumer market from cathode ray tube to flat-screen televisions (TVs), and a decline in household TV ownership during recent years. The objective of this study is to update our understanding of the epidemiologic characteristics and trends of furniture (especially CSU) and TV tip-over injuries treated in United States emergency departments among children < 18 years old.
Injury; Trauma; Pediatric; Clothing storage unit; Furniture; Television; Tip-over