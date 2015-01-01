|
Erbuto D, Berardelli I, Sarubbi S, Rogante E, Sparagna A, Nigrelli G, Lester D, Innamorati M, Pompili M. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2021; 18(16): 8296.
(Copyright © 2021, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
Inadequate knowledge of the potential signs and risk factors of suicide negatively affects the ability of healthcare professionals to recognize patients at risk of suicide. The principal aim of the present study is to assess the attitudes and knowledge about suicide in a large sample of mental health professionals. We examined the relationship between Suicide Knowledge and Skills Questionnaire items and the experience of a patient dying by suicide. We also examined whether various healthcare professionals respond differently to the items of the Impact of a Patient's Suicide on Professional and Personal Lives Scale.
Language: en
prevention; suicide; knowledge; attitudes