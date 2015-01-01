Abstract

Inadequate knowledge of the potential signs and risk factors of suicide negatively affects the ability of healthcare professionals to recognize patients at risk of suicide. The principal aim of the present study is to assess the attitudes and knowledge about suicide in a large sample of mental health professionals. We examined the relationship between Suicide Knowledge and Skills Questionnaire items and the experience of a patient dying by suicide. We also examined whether various healthcare professionals respond differently to the items of the Impact of a Patient's Suicide on Professional and Personal Lives Scale.



RESULTS demonstrated that healthcare professionals who had experienced a patient suicide reported greater skills than professionals who had not experienced a patient suicide. However, 44% of professionals who had experienced a patient suicide felt that they did not have adequate training on this particular issue. Among those who had experienced a patient suicide, there was an increased tendency to hospitalize patients with suicide risk and an increased use of collegial consultation. Concerning personal emotions, healthcare professionals reported troubled relationships with family members and friends and the loss of self-esteem. In conclusion, better knowledge and attitudes about suicide are necessary for suicide-prevention strategies.

Language: en