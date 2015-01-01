|
Wei C, Li J, Yu C, Chen Y, Zhen S, Zhang W. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2021; 18(16): e8355.
(Copyright © 2021, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
Non-suicidal self-injury (NSSI) is an emerging health problem among adolescents. Although previous studies have shown that deviant peer affiliation is an important risk factor for this behavior, the reasons for this relationship are unclear. Based on the integrated theoretical model of the development and maintenance of NSSI and the social development model of delinquency prevention, this study tested whether depression mediated the relationship between deviant peer affiliation and NSSI and whether this mediating effect was moderated by sensation seeking. A sample of 854 Chinese adolescents (31.50% male; M(age) = 16.35; SD = 1.15) anonymously completed questionnaires on the study variables.
Language: en
depression; non-suicidal self-injury; sensation seeking; deviant peer affiliation