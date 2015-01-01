Abstract

Behavioral problems are early indicators of antisocial behavior and should be targeted from a preventive perspective from early childhood. The purpose of the study was to analyze the effectiveness of the AC1 preschool program that develops social-emotional skills that facilitate the adjustment and regulation of the person. A total of 102 children aged 3-4 years old participated in the research, 52 belonging to the experimental group and 49 to the control group. Program-trained skills (ROAC-3), social skills (PKBS-2), and externalizing problems (CBCL C-TRF) were assessed in the pre- and post-intervention phase. Data analysis was carried out using a generalized linear mixed model analysis (GLMM). The results show that the children in the experimental group scored higher on the variables trained by the program and on social skills than those in the control group. They also obtained lower scores in the observed externalizing problems. The effect of the program was high in the emotion identification and expression, communication skills, prosocial behaviors (sharing and helping), problem-solving, and social interaction. Social-emotional learning in early childhood is essential for the prevention of behavioral problems to facilitate the development of adjusted and regulated behavior. Thus, preschool programs could play a key role.

