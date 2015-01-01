Abstract

Recent studies have shown that workplace victimization is negatively related to work engagement. The explanations for the underlying mechanisms, however, are still in a nascent stage. Drawing on the limited resource theory of self-regulation and research on workplace aggression and sleep, we develop and test an integrated model, which explains that victimized employees may have impaired sleep quality and thus have less energy and be less likely to be engaged in their work. The results of logistic regression and structural equation modeling analyses of large-scale survey data collected from 90,272 employees across the years 2010, 2011, 2014, and 2017, indicate that workplace victimization is negatively related to sleep quality and subsequent workplace engagement, even controlling for alternative explanations-job insecurity and basic psychological needs for competence, autonomy, and relatedness. Our findings advance our knowledge on the detrimental consequences of workplace victimization and suggest that, while unmet basic psychological needs matter, impaired sleep quality is one reason why victimized employees find it difficult to engage at work.

