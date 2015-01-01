Abstract

With the increase in the older population, there is a concern for health in older adults. This study aimed to develop a physical exercise program that combined walking and gymnastics for older adults residing in rural areas and to evaluate its effect on their physiological and psychological health and physical function. A quasi-experimental design was adopted. Participants were aged 65 years or older, with 94 and 130 participants in the experimental and control group, respectively. The program was implemented for seven months, from April-October 2016. Walking and gymnastics were performed once a week each, for about 60 and 50 min, respectively. Data were analyzed using the Chi-squared test, Fisher's exact test, independent t-test, or Mann-Whitney U test.



RESULTS revealed that the experimental group participants displayed improved waist circumference (t = 1.70, p = 0.045), body mass index (U = 4691.00, p = 0.002), depressive symptoms (t = -2.94, p = 0.002), upper limb strength (t = 2.27, p = 0.012), and lower limb strength (t = 3.86, p < 0.001). Therefore, it can be presumed that the physical exercise program was effective and beneficial for older adults living in rural areas. This program is expected to contribute to maintaining and improving their health if implemented regularly in the future.

