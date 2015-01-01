Abstract

This study analyzed the effects of various alcohol prevention programs on the drinking behavior of adolescents. There were seven electronic databases used for the literature search. A systematic review and meta-analysis are employed for works published in Korean and English from January 2010 to April 2021, with strict inclusion criteria yielding 12 papers in the review. The type of alcohol prevention interventions included educational and motivational interventions. Six studies had more than 500 participants each, and five studies had more than 10 participating schools. The programs did not effectively reduce the frequency of drinking or binge drinking of adolescents but significantly reduced the amount of alcohol consumed. Based on the results of this study, when planning alcohol prevention programs for adolescents, it is necessary to adopt a multi-level approach, including the engagement of parents and the community.

