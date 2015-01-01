Abstract

Depression is a highly prevalent, often underrecognized and undertreated comorbidity of Parkinson's disease closely correlated to health-related quality of life. National trends in depression care for patients with Parkinson's disease are not well documented. This paper identifies a cohort of patients with Parkinson's disease from nationally representative survey data and analyzes trends in depression care. Using data from the 2005-2006 through 2015-2016 waves of the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES), individuals were classified as Parkinson's patients by reported medication use. PHQ-9 scores were used to identify individuals screening positive for depression. A composite treatment variable examined the reported use of mental health services and antidepressant medication. Survey participants with probable PD screened positive for depression, reported the use of antidepressant medication, and reported visits to mental health services more frequently than the control group. Survey participants with PD who screened positive for depression were more likely to report limitations in physical functioning due to an emotional problem than controls. While depression is highly prevalent among individuals with Parkinson's disease, they are more likely to receive any treatment. Further research is required to investigate differences in patterns of treatment, contributing factors of emotions to limitations in physical functioning, and appropriate interventions.

Language: en