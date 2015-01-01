Abstract

Bisphosphonates are widely used in the treatment of women at risk of osteoporotic hip fracture; however, the overall effectiveness of bisphosphonates in the prevention of osteoporotic fractures has not been studied in real life. To investigate whether the use of bisphosphonates in women aged 50 years and over is associated with a decrease in hospitalization for osteoporotic hip fractures, a historical prospective cohort study was conducted between 2009 and 2016 from a permanent representative sample consisting of 1/97 of the French health insurance beneficiaries. Bisphosphonate use was defined according to medication persistence and adherence regarding bisphosphonate dispensations. The primary outcome was the hospitalization rate for osteoporotic hip fracture. Among the 81,268 women included, 2005 were exposed to bisphosphonates. The median time of bisphosphonate exposure was 12 (IQR, 3-29) and 17 (IQR, 5-42) months for the persistence and adherence definitions, respectively. Exposure to bisphosphonates was not associated with a decrease in hospitalization for hip fracture: weighted HRadherence = 0.66 (95% CI, 0.33 to 1.33); HRpersistance = 0.77 (95% CI, 0.38 to 1.57). In real life, bisphosphonate use does not appear to reduce hospitalization for hip fractures, as to date, it is probably prescribed as primary prevention and for a duration too short to be effective.

