Abstract

OBJECTIVE: The main objective of this study was to investigate the relationship between poverty, religion, and suicidal thoughts among U.S. youth. The disparities regarding gender, race, and ethnicity with regard to suicidal thoughts were also assessed.



METHODS: A cross-sectional correlational research design was used for this study and a national representative sample of 1945 young adults aged 18 to 25 was selected from the 2014 National Survey on Drug Use and Health. Logistic regression analysis with interaction effects was utilized to determine if poverty and religion were associated with suicidal thoughts.



RESULTS: About 43 percent of the sample reported having suicidal thoughts when things got worse and this prevalence rate varied by gender and race/ethnicity with white males self-disclosing the highest rate of suicidal thoughts. After adjusting for demographic and socioeconomic characteristics, black males who lived up to two times the poverty line had a higher likelihood of suicidal thoughts (p = 0.011), and religion protected against suicidal thoughts (p = 0.012). Youth with lower education and poor health were more inclined to have suicidal thoughts than their peers.



CONCLUSIONS: Suicide is the second leading cause of death for American young adults aged 18 to 25. Understanding these differences between social determinants of suicide can help public health researchers strategize how to make evidence-based recommendations for suicide prevention efforts.

Language: en