Abstract

BACKGROUND: Carbon monoxide (CO) poisoning is a major public health concern and a common cause of death worldwide. However, to our knowledge, no studies have been conducted on CO poisoning exposure and mortality in Kuwait.



OBJECTIVES: Using epidemiological and forensic data analysis, we investigated the prevalence and characteristics of CO poisoning-associated deaths in Kuwait over five years (2014-2018), using official police data.



METHODS: The Forensic Toxicology Laboratory analyzed 203 blood specimens of deceased individuals for potential CO poisoning during the study period. We obtained demographic information of the deceased and other information regarding the source of the CO, the type of death and the seasonal and geographical distribution of fatalities. The percentage of carboxyhemoglobin (COHb%) was assessed using a CO-oximeter.



RESULTS: CO poisoning was confirmed in ~29% (59 cases) of the analyzed specimens, of which CO poisoning was accidental in the majority of cases (~95%) and homicidal in the remaining of cases (~5%), with no reported suicides. The five-year cumulative mean of COHb% in the blood specimens of the 59 confirmed cases was ~63%. Most of the deceased were males (~68%). The mean age of male and female victims per year were similar (~23-38 years). Fatalities were more common (~44%) during the winter (December-February). Uncontrolled home fires and coal stoves contributed to the primary sources of CO poisoning at 61% and 22%, respectively. RECOMMENDATIONS: Based on our findings, we propose that the local government should mandate the installation of smoke alarms and CO detectors in residential settings and endorse health education, informing the local population about the causes of fire and potential for CO poisoning, with an emphasis on prevention. Practical measures that can be applied include proper installation and regular maintenance of home-heating appliances and appropriate ventilation. The present study could greatly benefit the government in directing efforts toward decreasing CO poisoning incidents in Kuwait in the future.

