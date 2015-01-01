|
Citation
|
Fritz JN, Fletcher VL, Dyer SP, Carpenter KA, Skrbec ML, Yankelevitz RL. J. Appl. Behav. Anal. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Wiley-Blackwell)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Human-directed aggression is a common problem that can often result in rehoming or relinquishing the cat as well as injuries and infections for the human. Functional analyses (FAs) have been used to determine the cause of problem behavior by human and nonhuman animals, and treatments developed based on FA results have been proven effective. This study applied this methodology to assess and treat human-directed aggression exhibited by 3 cats during petting.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
aggression; cats; differential reinforcement; functional analysis