Abstract

Previous research has demonstrated that early initiation of rehabilitation and direct care pathways improve outcomes for patients with severe traumatic brain injury (TBI). Despite this knowledge, there is a concern that a number of patients are still not included in the direct care pathway. The study aim was to provide an updated overview of discharge to rehabilitation following acute care and identify factors associated with the direct pathway. We analyzed data from the Oslo TBI Registry-Neurosurgery over a five-year period (2015-2019) and included 1724 adults with intracranial injuries. We described the patient population and applied multivariable logistic regression to investigate factors associated with the probability of entering the direct pathway. In total, 289 patients followed the direct pathway. For patients with moderate-severe TBI, the proportion increased from 22% to 35% during the study period. Significant predictors were younger age, low preinjury comorbidities, moderate-severe TBI and disability due to TBI at the time of discharge. In patients aged 18-29 years, 53% followed the direct pathway, in contrast to 10% of patients aged 65-79 years (moderate-severe TBI). This study highlights the need for further emphasis on entering the direct pathway to rehabilitation, particularly for patients aged >64 years.

Language: en