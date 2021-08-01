|
Citation
|
Kontos AP, Eagle SR, Mucha A, Kochick V, Doman J, Moldolvan C, Holland CL, Blaney NA, Collins MW. J. Pediatr. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: To compare the effectiveness of a 4-week precision vestibular rehabilitation intervention compared with a behavioral management control intervention for adolescents with vestibular symptoms/impairment within 21 days of a concussion. STUDY DESIGN: This study utilized double-blind, randomized controlled trial design involving adolescent (12-18) patients with a diagnosed sport/recreation-related concussion with vestibular symptoms/impairment from a concussion-specialty clinic between October 2018 through February 2020. Eligible participants were randomized in a 1:1 ratio to either a 4-week vestibular intervention group (VESTIB) or a behavioral management group (CONTROL). CONTROLS (N=25) were prescribed behavioral management strategies (eg, physical activity, sleep, hydration, nutrition, stress management) and instructed to perform stretching/physical activity (eg, walking, stationary cycle) 30 minutes/day. VESTIB (N= 25) were prescribed precision vestibular rehabilitation exercises and instructed to perform at-home exercises for 30 minutes/day. Primary outcomes were improvement in Vestibular/Ocular Motor Screening (VOMS) vestibular items (ie, horizontal/vertical vestibular-ocular reflex, visual motion sensitivity) at 4-weeks post-enrollment.
Language: en