SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Salmela-Aro K, Upadyaya K, Vinni-Laakso J, Hietajärvi L. J. Res. Adolesc. 2021; 31(3): 796-807.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, John Wiley and Sons)

DOI

10.1111/jora.12654

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

This longitudinal study examined school engagement and burnout profiles among early and middle adolescents before and during COVID-19, and within-class latent change and stability in students' socio-emotional skills the profiles. The longitudinal data were collected in fall 2019 and 2020 from 1381 5th to 6th, and 1374 7th to 8th grade students. Using repeated measures latent profile analyses based on school engagement and burnout we identified five study well-being change profiles in both samples showing structural similarity: normative (53% sample 1; 69% sample 2), moderate-decreasing (4%; 5%), high-decreasing (17%; 10%), low-increasing (6%;7%) and moderate-increasing (20%; 10%) groups. The groups with increasing study well-being showed simultaneous increase in intrapersonal socio-emotional competencies but showed less changes in interpersonal outcomes.


Language: en

Keywords

longitudinal; COVID-19; latent profiles; school engagement and burnout; socio-emotional skills

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print