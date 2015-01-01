SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Alt P, Reim J, Walper S. J. Res. Adolesc. 2021; 31(3): 678-691.

(Copyright © 2021, John Wiley and Sons)

10.1111/jora.12648

unavailable

The COVID-19 pandemic has substantially affected young people's social and emotional life. Based on longitudinal data provided by 843 adolescents (57.3% female) of the German Family Panel (pairfam), we investigated effects of extraversion on changes in loneliness and depressiveness between 2018 and 2019 and the first German COVID-19 lockdown in the first half of 2020.

FINDINGS of latent change modeling show that highly extraverted adolescents experienced a larger rise in depressiveness, and a third of this total effect was mediated through increases in loneliness. These results contradict previous work evidencing lower depressiveness among extraverted youth and challenge the notion of extraversion as a mere protective factor. Under conditions of restricted access to others, this personality trait may become a burden.


COVID-19; adolescence; depressiveness; extraversion; loneliness

