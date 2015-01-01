SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Homotoff K. JAAPA 2021; 34(9): 46-49.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, American Academy of Physicians Assistants)

DOI

10.1097/01.JAA.0000758216.65209.27

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Up to 80% of healthcare professionals, particularly those working in emergency medicine, have experienced workplace violence. However, many clinicians lack proper training for handling these situations. Workplace violence is one factor contributing to burnout, job dissatisfaction, and mental health issues. This article describes how to identify and manage aggression and violence in the healthcare setting using simple interventions to de-escalate aggressive behaviors.


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print