Citation
Goode KL, Bernardin A. Matern. Child Health J. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
DOI
PMID
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Structural racism mediates all aspects of Black life. The medicalization of pregnancy and childbirth, and its detrimental impacts on Black birth, is well documented. The Black Lives Matter movement has elevated the national consciousness on all aspects of Black life, but significant attention has been directed toward the murder and dehumanization of Black men and boys. Black midwives, caring for Black people, using the Midwives Model of Care© which consistently demonstrates its efficacy and better outcomes for Black people, are uniquely positioned to witness the physical and psychosocial experiences of birthing Black boys in America.
Language: en
Keywords
Black; Boyhood; Midwifery; Motherhood; Reproductive justice