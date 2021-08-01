Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To describe the injury incidence according to each phase of menstrual cycle (MC) in professional futsal players along two consecutive season and, secondly, to compare the injury incidence and frequency between different phases of the MC.



DESIGN: Prospective cohort study. SETTINGS: Elite futsal players. PARTICIPANTS: 179 players. MAIN OUTCOME MEASURE: Players were registered along two consecutive seasons.



RESULTS: 191 injuries were reported throughout both seasons. The injury incidence was 30.63 days-off during the follicular phase, 23.6 during ovulatory phase and 17.59 days-off in luteal phase, showing higher incidence during the follicular phase. No statistical differences (p > 0.05) were reported for any variable comparing among the three phases of MC.



CONCLUSIONS: This study suggests the relevance to track the MC, but reduces its possible relationship or influence on the injury distribution during each phase of the MC. The knowledge of injury incidence, burden and etiology is a key factor to design injury prevention programs with the focus on the most common injuries, where MC could be included as a complementary factor.

Language: en