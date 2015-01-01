Abstract

Up to 20% of the concussed individuals experience covert sequelae lasting beyond the resolution of self-reported overt symptoms. How a prior history of concussion impacts the potential for sequelae is not well established, and the underlying mechanisms are unknown. We investigated the relation between prior concussion history and working memory (WM), self-reported cognitive symptom burden, and cerebrovascular function in adolescents and young adults (14 - 21 years old). We recruited 59 participants, 34 clinically diagnosed with a sports-related concussion and 25 controls. Concussed subjects were studied at baseline (within 28 days of their injury) and 8 weeks after, while control subjects only had one assessment. We assessed WM (n-back task up to 4-back), and neurovascular coupling (cerebrovascular responses at middle cerebral artery during n-back tasks) using a transcranial Doppler ultrasonograph. There was no significant difference in WM between controls and concussed participants (p=0.402). However, WM capacity was lower in those who had sustained ≥3 concussions (7.1% with WM capacity of 4) compared to those with their first ever concussion (33.3%) and controls (28.0%, overall p=0.025). At the sub-acute point (n = 24), self-reported cognitive symptom burden was mostly resolved in all but 2 participants. Despite resolution of symptoms, WM performance was not different 8 weeks post injury (p=0.706). Neurovascular coupling was not different between controls and concussed participants regardless of prior concussion history. Despite this lack of alteration in neurovascular coupling, a history of prior concussion was associated with significant deficits in WM capacity, and lasted beyond self-reported cognitive symptom resolution.

