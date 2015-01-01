Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Determine the loss of years of healthy life due to road incidents of motorcyclists in the city of Medellin from 2012 to 2015.



METHODS: Descriptive study with data on health care of injured motorcyclists and deaths adjusted with the Preston and Coale method, and OPS proportional distribution for the period 2012-2015. The years of life lost due to premature death (YLLs), years lived with disability (YLDs), and the disability-adjusted life years (DALYs) were calculated according to the new methodology designed for that purpose.



RESULTS: The loss of years of healthy life due to road incidents of motorcyclists in the four-year period was 80,046 DALYs (823.8 per 100,000 inhabitants), with a higher proportion in men (81.3% and a ratio of 5 to 1 compared to women); the YLDs was 66.6% with marked differences in favor of men. There was nearly a 38% difference in the ages of 15 to 19 as well as a 19% difference from 30 to 49, compared to women. Premature death (YLLs) contributed to 33.4% of DALYs, with significant presentation in the above-mentioned age groups.



CONCLUSIONS: The greatest loss of years of healthy life due to road incidents of motorcyclists in Medellin was due to non-fatal injuries and was concentrated in young men. If the trend of motorcycle road incidents continues, both local and national road safety plans will fail to accomplish the expected results, especially among motorcycle users.

