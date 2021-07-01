Abstract

Infants and toddlers can sustain grievous craniofacial injuries after dog bites, some of which may be life-threatening. An 18-mo-old male child presented to our emergency department with complex panfacial wounds after being bitten by an unvaccinated wild dog 6 h earlier. Primary management, hemostasis, and rabies postexposure prophylaxis were performed near his home. Initially, he was resuscitated from severe hemorrhagic shock and anemia in a pediatric intensive care unit. After stabilization, early primary repair of all facial injuries was performed. Surgical exploration revealed multiple full-thickness avulsions, lacerations, nasal bone fractures, facial muscle injuries, and right ear necrosis. Gentle tissue-handling and meticulous reconstruction satisfactorily restored his facial soft-tissue contours about 64 h after the bite injury. Postoperatively, recovery was uneventful except for localized soft-tissue infection caused by multidrug-resistant Pseudomonas, which resolved with appropriate antibiotics. Nine months later, his face and ear appeared almost symmetrical with well-settled scars. Psychological recovery progressed smoothly, excepting few incidences of panic attacks that were triggered by loud noises. Here, we observed that early primary reconstruction of severely mauled soft tissues after wild dog bites, performed within 72 h with adequate precautions, safely produced satisfying long-term outcomes.

Language: en