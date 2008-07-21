Abstract

BACKGROUND: Based on isolated case reports, military helicopter mishaps often result in multiple critical casualties leading to complicated stabilization and evacuation by healthcare providers. The aim of this retrospective descriptive analysis is to describe the incidence of common prehospital injuries associated with rotary wing crashes in order to improve mission planning and casualty survivability.



METHODS: This is a secondary analysis of data from the Prehospital Trauma Registry and the Department of Defense Trauma Registry (DoDTR) from April 2003 through May 2019. We searched within our dataset for all encounters involving aviation crashes.



RESULTS: From April 2003 through May 2019 there were 1,357 casualty encounters in the Prehospital Trauma Registry. There were 12 casualties identified injured by aircraft crash, of which, 10 were linkable to the DoDTR for outcome data. All encounters for this sub analysis occurred in Afghanistan in 2014, all were US military service members, and a majority were enlisted conventional forces. Most prehospital interventions focused on hemorrhage control, to include limb tourniquets (n=3), pressure dressings (n=2), and pelvic splint (n=1). One patient received a cervical collar and two patients received temperature control with a hypothermia kit.



CONCLUSIONS: In this case series, hemorrhage control and extremity stabilization accounted for the majority of prehospital interventions. Larger datasets are needed to validate findings and extrapolate it into mission planning.

Language: en