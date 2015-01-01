Abstract

Background and Objectives: The purpose of this study is to evaluate dental medical students' opinions concerning domestic violence from a social and medical standpoint and from the perspective of the moral values of the physician-patient relationship.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: We performed an observational study with 4- and 5-year dental medical students at the UMF "Carol Davila" in Bucharest from October 2020-May 2021, using a questionnaire containing 20 items on domestic violence (DV). The questionnaire was uploaded online on the e-learning platform where the students have access. To collect the data, we used Microsoft Excel 365, and the statistical analysis was performed using Jamovi.



RESULTS: Of the 600 students enrolled, 415 answered the questionnaire, the answering rate being 69.16%. A total of 215 (53.1%) personally knew victims of DV, 4 (1.0%) considered that violence within a couple is necessary for certain situations, 401 (99.0%) considered that domestic violence is a fundamental problem in today's society, and 170 (41.5%) felt that in domestic violence situations, the blame lies solely with the partner who resorts to physical violence. Regarding the role of the physician, 220 (56%) considered that the physician should breach confidentiality and report cases when patients state they are a victim of DV, 337 (88.2%) thought that free medical treatment should be provided for DV victims who have a dire financial situation, and 212 (56.7%) considered that victims of DV are non-compliant patients.



CONCLUSIONS: Domestic violence is a phenomenon well-known to stomatology students, which creates the premise of an excellent physician-patient relationship with them, aiding in proper management of ethical issues such as a potential need to breach confidentiality or evaluate the potential conflicts between autonomy and beneficence.

