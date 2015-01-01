Abstract

School-based first aid interventions can contribute to the number of adults trained in first aid in the community over time but few studies have examined the effectiveness of teaching non-resuscitative first aid on knowledge, attitudes and skills. Currently, there is no consensus on the optimal content and duration of first aid training for junior secondary students. The aim of this study was to evaluated the effectiveness of a 2.5 hour introductory non-resuscitative first aid course for junior secondary students.This prospective, single-centre, pre-post study included 140 students (11-13 years old). Students completed a questionnaire on first aid knowledge, attitude towards first aid and self-confidence to perform first aid before and after a training session. Six emergency medicine physicians taught practical first aid skills training. A game-based formative assessment was undertaken where the instructors assessed small teams of students' role-playing injured classmates and first aid responders (and vice-versa) treating abrasions, ankle sprain, choking and a scald injury.Few students had prior first aid training (14%). After adjusting for student's age, sex, prior first aid training and format delivery, the course was associated with increased mean knowledge score (pre-training 53%, post-training 88%; mean difference [MD] 35%, 95% CI: 32% to 38%), positive attitudes and more confidence in performing first aid after training (all P < .001). All teams showed a good level of competency in treating simulated injuries with first aid kits.This brief non-resuscitative first aid course was associated with noticeable and valuable changes in knowledge score and self-confidence level in performing first aid. The game-based formative assessment facilitated a positive learning environment for skill competency evaluation.

