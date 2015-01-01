Abstract

This was the first study to analyse patients who sustained severe self-induced burns from this common Asian practice. There is a need to raise public awareness and physician attention about the consequences of preventable burn injuries and the importance of first aid in patients with diabetic neuropathy. Retrospective data on 16 consecutive patients who had diabetes and neuropathy admitted to the plastic surgery ward at the Tri-Service General Hospital from January 1, 2015, to February 2, 2021 with burn injuries because of heat applications were collected and analysed for this study. Age, gender, season, first aid adequacy, comorbidity, interventions, total body surface area (TBSA), degree of burn, aetiology, length of stay (LOS), and status at discharge were reviewed. The mean age of the 16 patients was 65.13 years. The most common burn aetiology was contact (50%), followed by scald (37.5%) and radiation burns (12.5%). TBSA burn averaged ± standard deviation 1.54 ± 1.22. Seven patients (44%) had wound infections, and three patients underwent amputations. The average LOS was 28.2 days. Asian practice of heat application is the common aetiology of severe and preventable burn injuries. Education about neuropathy and the consequences of a burn injury should be provided to patients with diabetes.

Language: en