Abstract

BACKGROUND: Young drivers (YD) are disproportionately injured and killed in motor vehicle crashes throughout the United States. Nationally, YD aged 16-20 constituted nearly 9% of all traffic-related fatalities in 2018. A Nevada Advanced Driver Training (ADT) program for YD aims to reduce YD traffic injuries and fatalities through four modules taught by professional drivers. The program modules include classroom-based didactic lessons and hands-on driving exercises intended to improve safe driving knowledge and behaviors. The overarching purpose of this study was to determine if the Nevada ADT program achieved its objectives for improving safe driving knowledge and behaviors based on program-provided data. A secondary purpose of this study was to provide recommendations to improve program efficiency, delivery, and evaluation. The findings of this study would serve as a basis to develop and evaluate future ADT interventions.



METHODS: The exploratory mixed methods outcome evaluation utilized secondary data collected during three weekend events in December 2018 and March 2019. The study population consisted of high school students with a driver's license or learner's permit. Pre-/post-tests and pre-event questionnaires on student driving history were matched and linked via personal identifiers. The pre-/post-tests measured changes in knowledge of safe driving behaviors. This study utilized descriptive statistics, dependent samples t-test, Pearson's r correlation coefficient, and Chi-square [McNemar's Test] with significance set at p =.05, 95% CI. Statistical analysis was conducted using SPSS v.24. Qualitative data analysis consisted of content and thematic analysis.



RESULTS: Responses from YD participants (N = 649) were provided for analysis. Aggregate YD participant knowledge of safe driving behaviors increased from a mean of 43.9% (pre-test) to 74.9% (post-test).



CONCLUSIONS: The program achieved its intended outcomes of improving safe driving knowledge and behaviors among its target population. LEVEL OF EVIDENCE: Level V, Retrospective case series program evaluation.

