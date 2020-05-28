Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To analyze the risk of violence associated to functional capacity and sociodemographic characteristics of hospitalized elderly.



METHOD: Quantitative, cross-sectional, multicenter study conducted with elderly receiving care at university hospitals of the municipalities of João Pessoa and Campina Grande, in the state of Paraíba, Brazil. The scales Katz and Hwalek-Sengstock Elder Abuse Screening Test were applied. The data was analyzed through descriptive and inferential statistics using Chi-squared Pearson test, Spearman correlation test, and multiple logistic regression.



RESULTS: The participating elderly amounted to 323. The risk of violence was predominant among female elders aged 60 to 70 who are unable to read or write, live with someone, perform no labor activity, and whose income is higher than a minimum wage. Elders who were dependent for basic and instrumental activities presented a 2.11 score (Confidence Interval = 1.22-3.64; p = 0.000) and 1.70 (1.01-2.85; p = 0.044) and a higher risk of violence.



CONCLUSION: Elders who depended on other people to perform both complex and basic activities are the most exposed to situations of violence.

Language: pt