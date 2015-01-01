SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Saldaña O, Wu-Salmeron O, Antelo E, Rodríguez-Carballeira. J. Interpers. Violence 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2021, SAGE Publishing)

10.1177/08862605211042598

In the context of the adverse effects of psychological abuse, this study examined satisfaction with life, psychological well-being, and social well-being in survivors of social groups that are high-demand, manipulative, totalitarian, or abusive toward their members. We specifically tested the mediating role between group psychological abuse and current well-being of psychological stress suffered after leaving the group. An online questionnaire was administered to 636 Spanish-speaking former members of different groups, 377 victims of group psychological abuse and 259 nonvictims. Participants reporting group psychological abuse showed significantly lower levels of life satisfaction, psychological well-being, and social well-being compared to nonvictims. Greater differences in well-being between victims and nonvictims were related to positive relationships with others (d =.85), self-acceptance (d =.51), social integration (d =.44), and social acceptance (d =.41). Victims' life satisfaction and well-being were positively correlated with the time that has passed since leaving the group, but nonsignificant effects were found regarding the type of the group (i.e., religious vs. nonreligious), the age at which they joined the group (i.e., born into or raised in the group vs. during adulthood), the length of group membership, and the method of leaving (i.e., personal reflection, counseled, or expelled). Moderate associations were found between group psychological abuse, psychological stress, and well-being measures, and results demonstrated that psychological stress mediated the impact of group psychological abuse on life satisfaction and well-being. Understanding the negative impact of group psychological abuse on well-being is important to promote survivors' optimal functioning during their integration process into the out-group society.


life satisfaction; psychological well-being; abusive groups; social well-being; victims

