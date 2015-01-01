Abstract

BACKGROUND: Given the scarcity of alcohol prevention and use disorder treatments in many low- and middle-income countries (LMICs), the World Health Organization has launched an eHealth portal that includes the web-based self-help program "Alcohol e-Health." OBJECTIVE: We aimed to test the effectiveness of the Alcohol e-Health program in a randomized controlled trial.



METHODS: This was a two-arm, individually randomized, and controlled trial across four LMICs comparing the self-help program and a psychoeducation and internet access as usual waiting list. Participants were broadly recruited from community samples in Belarus, Brazil, India, and Mexico from January 2016 through January 2019. The primary outcome measure was change in the Alcohol Use Disorders Identification Test (AUDIT) score with a time frame of 6 months between baseline and follow-up. Secondary outcomes included self-reported numbers of standard drinks over the previous week and cessation of harmful or hazardous drinking (AUDIT score <8).



RESULTS: For this study, we recruited 1400 predominantly male (n=982, 70.1%) at least harmful or hazardous alcohol drinkers. The mean age was 37.6 years (SD 10.5). The participants were recruited from Brazil (n=587), Mexico (n=509), India (n=212), and Belarus (n=92). Overall, complete case analysis identified higher AUDIT changes in the intervention group (B=-4.18, 95% CI -5.42 to -2.93, P<.001, d=0.56) that were mirrored by changes in weekly standard drinks (B=-9.34, 95% CI -15.90 to -2.77, P=.005, d=0.28) and cessation rates for harmful or hazardous drinking (χ(2)(1)=14.56, N=561, P<.001). The supplementary intention-to-treat analyses largely confirmed these initial results.



CONCLUSIONS: The expansion of the Alcohol e-Health program to other LMICs with underdeveloped alcohol prevention and treatment systems for alcohol use disorders should be considered after successful replication of the present results. TRIAL REGISTRATION: ISRCTN ISRCTN14037475; https://www.isrctn.com/ISRCTN14037475. INTERNATIONAL REGISTERED REPORT IDENTIFIER (IRRID): RR2-10.1111/add.14034.

Language: en