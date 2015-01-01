Abstract

AIMS: Assessing the prevalence of stress-related outcomes (burnout, sleep problems and post-traumatic stress) and occupational well-being (work engagement, job satisfaction and turnover intention) of Dutch emergency room nurses and identifying job factors related to key outcomes.



BACKGROUND: While emergency nurses are prone to stress-related outcomes, no large scale studies have been conducted in the Netherlands. Furthermore, few studies considered combined effects of job factors on emergency nurses' well-being.



METHODS: In 2017, an occupation-specific survey was filled out by 701 (response: 74%) emergency nurses from 19 Dutch hospitals. Decision tree methods were used to identify the most important (combination of) job factors related to key outcomes.



RESULTS: High prevalence of stress-related outcomes and turnover intention were found, while the majority experienced work engagement and were satisfied with their job. Emotional exhaustion was mainly associated with worktime demands and aggression/conflict situations. Work engagement was mainly associated with developmental opportunities.



CONCLUSIONS: Dutch emergency room nurses are at risk of stress-related outcomes and have high turnover intention, while simultaneously feeling engaged and satisfied with their job. IMPLICATIONS FOR NURSING MANAGEMENT: To retain and attract emergency room nurses, it is recommended to focus efforts on increasing developmental opportunities, while reducing worktime demands and aggression incidents.

