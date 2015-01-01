Abstract

This study seeks to understand the potential safety and health implications of location-based augmented reality gaming apps ("LAR apps") through studying people perception of Pokémon GO, a popular LAR gaming app. These perceptions can affect app usage behavior, app retention rate, and market share which can be critical to policymakers and app developers. An online survey is conducted to capture the impacts of Pokémon GO regarding: (i) perceived risk of using the app and opinion of prohibiting its usage while driving and cycling, (ii) frequency of app-related distracted driving and cycling, (iii) frequency of app-induced driving and potentially unsafe driving behavior, (iv) average daily steps before and after using the app, and (v) perceived physical and mental health benefits. Multivariate binary probit models and random parameters ordered probit models were estimated to capture users' and non-users' characteristics that affect these perceptions, attitude, and behavior. The results suggest that LAR gaming apps can potentially promote physical activity by encouraging people to walk more, increase social interactions such as app-related discussions, but also contribute to increased app-related distracted driving and cycling, app-induced driving, and unsafe driving behavior. The study findings and insights can provide valuable feedback to legislators and LAR gaming app developers for designing policies and app mechanisms that can address the safety concerns of using such apps, and provide physical and mental health benefits to its users.

