Abstract

The testis is one of the organs in the mammalian body that is sensitive to toxicants. Accumulating evidence has shown that human exposure to toxic ingredients in Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM), such as triptolide, gossypol, cannabidol, piperine, α-solanine, matrine, aristolochic acid, and emodin, lead to testis injury and reproductive dysfunction. The most obvious phenotype is reduced sperm counts due to defects in spermatogenesis. Studies have also shown that Sertoli cells in the seminiferous tubule, the functional unit of the testis that supports spermatogenesis, are the cell type that is most sensitive to the disruptive effects of toxicants. Since Sertoli cells are the "mother cells" that nurture germ cell development, Sertoli cell injury thus leads to failure in germ cell development in the seminiferous epithelium. Mounting evidence has shown that the Sertoli cell cytoskeletons, mitochondria function, Leydig cells steroidogenesis pathways and sperm ion channels are some of the prime targets of toxicants from TCM. We carefully evaluate recent findings in this area of research herein, and to provide a summary of these findings, including some insightful information regarding the underlying molecular basis of toxicant-induced testis injury that impede spermatogenesis.

