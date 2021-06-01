Abstract

The consequences of our failure to address adolescent and young adult mental health problems includes young people experiencing an increased risk of suicide, greater likelihood of problems with substance abuse or eating disorders, lower uptake of sexual and reproductive health interventions, reduced antiretroviral adherence among HIV positive adolescents, lower academic achievement, and increased likelihood of dropping out of school. Longer-term negative impacts of neglecting adolescent and young adult mental health range from reduced opportunities for girls and boys to individually lead meaningful, happy lives as adults, to broader social consequences including higher rates of unemployment, drug or alcohol addiction, and other poor health outcomes, higher rates of incarceration, and increased exposure to violence...

Language: en