|
Citation
|
López Steinmetz LC, Fong SB, Godoy JC. Suicide Life Threat. Behav. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, American Association of Suicidology, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
AIM: This study aimed to examine longitudinal changes on suicidal risk levels, adjusting for impulsivity-related traits, quarantine duration, main demographic factors, mental disorder history, and loneliness, in young Argentinean college students with (ideation; attempt) and without suicidal behavior history, during a quarantine of up to 103-day duration of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
suicidal ideation; impulsivity; mental disorders; multilevel analysis; suicide, attempted