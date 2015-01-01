Abstract

AIM: This study aimed to examine longitudinal changes on suicidal risk levels, adjusting for impulsivity-related traits, quarantine duration, main demographic factors, mental disorder history, and loneliness, in young Argentinean college students with (ideation; attempt) and without suicidal behavior history, during a quarantine of up to 103-day duration of the COVID-19 pandemic.



METHODS: A longitudinal design with two-repeated measures was used (N = 1202). Follow-up was a month later from the first measurement. Three groups were analyzed: with suicidal ideation history, with suicide attempt history, and without suicidal behavior history.



RESULTS: Percentages of college students with high or moderate suicidal risk were alarming (accumulated: 62.23% first measurement, 57.65% second measurement). Multilevel analysis on the three groups showed that suicidal risk diminished from the first measurement to the follow-up, having mental disorder history predicted higher suicidal risk, and negative urgency had the largest increasing effects on suicidal risk which persisted over time.



CONCLUSIONS: Suicidal risk widely affects college students during lengthy quarantines of the COVID-19 pandemic and it should be tracked in those having pre-existing vulnerabilities, but also in those without. Education on managing negative emotions may help decrease suicide risk in college students during the COVID-19 pandemic.

