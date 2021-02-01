Abstract

Nonsuicidal self-injury (NSSI) is a prevalent and dangerous behavior. Those with a history of NSSI often report high levels of self-critical rumination (SCR), a form of negatively valenced introspective self-referential processing. It is plausible that this overly analytical style of relating to the self might hinder the ability to process interoceptive signals, thereby increasing the capacity to engage in behaviors that cause bodily harm. Two studies investigated whether trait or state SCR influenced aspects of interoception in those with and without a history of NSSI. In Study 1 (N = 180), irrespective of NSSI history, trait SCR was associated with finding attending to the heartbeat unpleasant. However, no associations were observed for interoceptive confidence, or metacognitive insight into their interoceptive abilities (confidence-accuracy correspondence). Trait SCR was associated with having higher interoceptive accuracy, but only in those without a history of NSSI. In Study 2 (N = 98), irrespective of NSSI history, state self-criticism led to a more negative interoceptive valence, and reduced participants' metacognitive insight. In those without a history of NSSI, state self-criticism also increased interoceptive accuracy-an effect attenuated in those with NSSI. These findings suggest that those with NSSI are characterized by a blunted interoceptive response to negatively valenced self-focused attention.

Language: en