Citation
Victor SE, Brown SL, Scott LN. Behav. Ther. 2021; 52(5): 1158-1170.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, Association for Behavioral and Cognitive Therapies, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
34452670
Abstract
Affective dynamics, assessed using ecological momentary assessment (EMA), provide a nuanced understanding of within-person fluctuations of negative affect (NA) and positive affect (PA) in daily life. NA and PA dynamics have been associated with psychopathology and response to psychological treatments. NA and PA dynamics have been rarely studied concurrently in association with self-injurious thoughts and behaviors (SITB), transdiagnostic difficulties encountered regularly in clinical and community settings. Here we present EMA data from a large, diverse sample of young adult women with high rates of SITB to examine NA and PA dynamics (mean intensity, variability, and inertia). Specifically, we considered the prospective associations between past-year suicidal thoughts and past-year nonsuicidal self-injury and affective dynamics, as well as the concurrent associations between affective dynamics, EMA-reported suicidal thoughts, and EMA-reported urges for nonsuicidal self-injury.
Language: en
Keywords
suicide; ecological momentary assessment; NSSI; affective dynamics; self-injurious thoughts and behaviors