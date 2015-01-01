|
Draugedalen K, Kleive H, Grov. Child Abuse Negl. 2021; 121: e105295.
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
BACKGROUND: Schools are recognized as crucial stakeholders in preventing and combating public health problems such as sexual violence and abuse. While prevention efforts have often focused on safeguarding children from adult perpetrators, less attention has been dedicated to safeguarding against harmful sexual behavior (HSB) displayed by children and young people at school. As little is known about teachers' understanding of and responses to HSB in primary school more research is needed.
Norway; Prevention; Harmful sexual behavior; Policy development; School responses; teachers' role