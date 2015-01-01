Abstract

OBJECTIVE: This study aims to investigate the risk factors for suicide in patients with gastric adenocarcinoma (GAC) to recognize patients at higher risk who require special mental health care.



METHODS: Patients' data were collected from the Surveillance, Epidemiology, and End Results database from 1975 to 2016. The relationships among categorical variables were assessed using Person's chi-square test. Standardized mortality ratio was used to compare ratios of suicide and other causes of death between the US population and adenocarcinoma patients. Cox regression and Kaplan-Meier were used for multivariate and univariate analyses. The probability of suicide was assessed using the binary regression analysis. All analyses were conducted using SPSS software.



RESULTS: Among 59,580 patients included in this study, 86 died due to suicide. The mean survival months was higher in patients <50 years (81.759) than in patients ≥50 years (42.961), and in females (49.116) than in males (44.591). The multivariate analysis showed a higher suicide mortality risk in divorced patients (HR = 2.461; 95% CI [1.015, 5.966], p = 0.046), patients not recommended for surgery (HR = 1.997; 95% CI [1.08, 3.694], p = 0.027) and patients with distant stage of the disease (HR = 2.68; 95% CI [1.395, 5.147], p = 0.003). Females had a lower suicide mortality risk (HR = 0.124; 95% CI [0.045, 0.314], p < 0.001).



CONCLUSION: GAS predisposes to suicide. The risk is higher in patients who are males, divorced, not recommended for surgery, or have a distant spread of the disease.

