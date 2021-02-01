Abstract

Impairments in interoception have been linked to self-injurious behaviors, and capability for suicide may account for this relationship. However, past studies have relied primarily on self-report and unidimensional measures. The present study aimed to replicate and extend previous findings by examining the relationship between interoceptive dysfunction, pain tolerance, and self-injurious behaviors using a multidimensional and multi-method approach. A sample of 245 undergraduate students (M(age) = 19.27 years, SD = 2.81; 73.7% female, 72.% White/European American), who reported lifetime suicidal ideation on a screening survey completed a battery of self-report measures, four counterbalanced pain tolerance tasks, and a clinical interview assessing their self-injurious behaviors. A tendency to stay attuned to bodily sensations was significantly related to decreased pain tolerance. Only trust in one's body was significantly related to decreased presence of lifetime suicide attempts. No other facets of interoception or pain tolerance were significantly associated with self-injurious behaviors. Overall, these findings contrast with previous findings that capability for suicide may account for relations between interoceptive dysfunction and self-injurious behaviors. Nonetheless, the results of this study provide important information on the factor structure of interoceptive dysfunction and pain tolerance, and highlight the importance of careful selection of measures and operationalization of key constructs, particularly interoceptive dysfunction and pain tolerance.

