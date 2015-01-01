SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Hoskin AK, Low R, de Faber JT, Mishra C, Susvar P, Pradhan E, Rousselot A, Woreta FA, Keay L, Watson SL, Agrawal R. Graefes Arch. Clin. Exp. Ophthalmol. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)

DOI

10.1007/s00417-021-05284-z

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

PURPOSE: To report on the factors associated with severe vision loss from fireworks-related ocular trauma during celebrations, including festivals.

METHODS: Tertiary eye care hospitals in 5 countries and private ophthalmology practices in the Netherlands. Patients included received treatment for fireworks-related ocular trauma during celebrations. Demographic and clinical data for patients affected were analyzed and associations with severe vision loss reported.

RESULTS: Of 388 patients, 71 (18.3 %) had severe vision loss (worse than 6/60) at 4-week follow-up due to fireworks-related ocular trauma. Mean age overall was 20.6 years (range 2 to 83 years), and there was a male predominance of 4:1. Clinical factors associated with severe vision loss included penetrating injury (OR 4.874 [95% CI 1.298-18.304; p = 0.02]) and lens injury (OR 7.023 [95% CI 2.378-20.736; p = 0.0004]). More patients with closed-globe injuries (CGIs) had improved vision after 4 weeks (OR 3.667, 1.096-12.27) compared to those with open-globe injuries (OGI) (p = 0.035). Eye protection use was reported by 7 patients, and 39.4% patients < 18 years were unsupervised by an adult at the time of injury.

CONCLUSIONS: Severe vision loss from fireworks-related ocular trauma occurred during celebrations in a variety of countries and was associated with penetrating and/or lens injury and poor presenting vision. New initiatives are needed to prevent severe vision loss associated with these injuries.


Language: en

Keywords

Fireworks; Ocular trauma; Vision loss

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print