Abstract

Impairments in social and role functioning have been associated with the prodromal phase of psychosis. Additionally, sleep disturbances impacting daily functioning have been detected across the schizophrenia spectrum. Relationships between social functioning, sleep quality, and psychotic-like experiences (PLEs) in undergraduate-level student populations are less understood. The current project aimed to investigate whether self-reported measures of sleep quality would moderate the relationship between social functioning and PLE endorsement in a community sample of 3042 undergraduate student participants between the ages of 18-35. Participants completed the Social Functioning Scale, the Pittsburgh Sleep Quality Index, and the Prodromal Questionnaire, which indexed PLEs. Bivariate correlations revealed significant associations between social functioning, sleep, and PLEs. As expected, poor sleep and poor social functioning were associated with increased endorsement of PLEs. Contrary to expectation, poor sleep quality was associated with better social functioning. In hierarchical multiple regression models, the interaction between social functioning and sleep was not associated with PLE endorsement.



RESULTS indicated that both poor sleep and poor social functioning were significantly associated with PLEs when included in the same model. These findings suggest that poor social functioning and disrupted sleep may act additively to influence PLEs, and that they are both important contributors to psychotic symptoms. Due to deleterious effects of poor sleep on physical and emotional health, these findings provide impetus to further investigate relationships between sleep quality, social functioning, and PLEs using such high-resolution methods as actigraphy, mobile sensing, ecological momentary assessment, and neuroimaging.

Language: en